DV Pilot Police & Fire

Rochelle Park PD: NYC Party-Goer Caught Burglarizing Home Next Door Says He Sought Car Keys

Jerry DeMarco
Carlos Allaico
Carlos Allaico Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy ROCHELLE PARK PD

A New York man attending a party in Rochelle Park tore a screen from a neighbor's window, climbed into her house and stole a watch and cash, then told police who caught him that he was trying to find his car keys, authorities said.

Detectives reviewing surveillance video from a nearby house saw Carlos Allaico, 18, break into the Colling Avenue home on Saturday, Detective Sgt. James DePreta said.

Allaico claimed he "wanted to leave to go back to NYC and was searching for car keys," DePreta said.

Allaico was charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief, and possession of marijuana and released under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law.

Detectives were working to recover the victim's property, DePreta said.

