Rochelle Park PD Nab Four In Sketchy Van, Seize Kilo Of Cocaine, $20,000 Cash

A quartet of Puerto Rican nationals found with a kilo of cocaine and $20,000 in cash at a Rochelle Park hotel were about to leave the country, authorities said.

The quartet told police they were on their way back home when Sgt. Jared Shatkin alerted Detective Brian Gallina and fellow officers to their suspicious rented Chevy Blazer in the hotel parking lot Monday morning, Lt. James DePreta said.

They converged on the vehicle, interviewed the four occupants and discovered that they'd arrived in the U.S. on Saturday, made some drug deals and were planning to return home when they were stopped, DePreta said.

They also found the more than two pounds of cocaine and the cash.

Police charged all four with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute and money laundering and sent them to the Bergen County Jail, where they remained held Tuesday.

DePreta identified them as Michelle Lopez Moya and Jomar Gonzalez Vega, both 29, Joseph Soto Figueroa, 33, and Juan Martinez Pastoriz, 35.

Meanwhile, detectives were continuing to investigate the group's weekend activity, the lieutenant said.

DePreta assisted, along with Detective Brian Cobb and Patrol Officers Todd Starling, Jorge Orihuela and Chris Kiszka.

"Our officers have recently undergone extensive interdiction training," Police Chief Dean Pinto said. "I am pleased to see this knowledge being used to intercept criminal activity within our Township."

The chief also thanked the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office for its assistance.

