REWARD OFFERED: Woman Shot In Foot In Englewood, Other Bullet Misses Hitting Sleeping Kids

A reward was offered for information leading to the arrest of the gunman who shot a woman in the foot and sent a bullet flying through the wall of an Englewood home where several children were sleeping Thursday night.

The shots were fired just before 10 p.m. on Mattlage Place, sending the 39-year-old victim to the hospital and a bullet through the wall.

Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead asked that anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help find whoever was responsible reach out to the Bergenfield-Bogota-Englewood-Teaneck-Hackensack CrimeStoppers group.

CrimeStoppers offers rewards up to $1,000 for any information that significantly aids in a police investigation.

Callers can leave a tip anytime at bergencrimestoppers.org or call the group's number 24 hours a day, 7 days a week: (844) 466-6789

Halstead said you can also call city detectives directly: (201) 568-4875

Mattlage Place, which runs all of four blocks, and a few surrounding streets near the downtown commercial district have had several shootings in recent months, including one this past February -- near where the woman was wounded Thursday night -- and another last summer.

There have also been several drug arrests in the neighborhood.

Last August, police raided a Mattlage Place apartment where they said a couple with four children had crack and pot.

Three years ago, police arrested four people for torching a car behind a Mattlage Place home.

Thursday night’s victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment, Halstead said.

Meanwhile, police reached out to the public for help finding the shooter.

