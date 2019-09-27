Contact Us
RECOGNIZE HIM? Boy, 13, Says Man Tried To Stop Him On Way Home From School

Jerry DeMarco
Old Tappan police asked the public’s help identifying a man who a 13-year-old boy said tried to stop him as he walked home from school.

The boy said the man was in a dark-colored sedan and tried to talk to him about the New York Yankees.

He told police he immediately ran away and notified his parents instead.

He described the man as in 40s with dark hair, dark sunglasses and a goatee.

A State Police sketch artist produced a composite based on the boy’s description.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact the Old Tappan Police Department: (201) 664-1221 .

