Prosecutor: New Milford Man's Assaults On 3-Month-Old Cause Brain Injury, Break Ribs

A New Milford sprinkler mechanic assaulted a 3-month-old child, breaking the infant’s ribs and causing bleeding on the brain, authorities said.

Justin Cerciello, 34, remained held Saturday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with aggravated assault and child endangerment.

The infant was brought to Holy Name Hospital last Sunday for hemorrhaging in the eyes and blood in the saliva, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The child was transferred to Hackensack University Medical Center after emergency room doctors found bleeding on the brain and various other bruises, Musella said.

Doctors at HUMC then found “multiple rib fractures in various stages of healing,” the prosecutor said.

An investigation by the Musella’s Special Victims Unit and New Milford police determined that 6-foot-1-inch, 210-pound Cerciello caused the injuries, he said.

They subsequently took him into custody, where he’ll remain until a detention hearing Tuesday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

