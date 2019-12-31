Contact Us
Pregnant Woman Loses Baby After Assault, Suspect Sought: Newark Police

Paul Milo
Joanisson DeSouza
Joanisson DeSouza Photo Credit: Newark police

The Newark Police Department is asking the public's help locating a man who they said assaulted a pregnant woman Monday, sending her to the hospital where she gave birth prematurely. The baby did not survive, police also said .

Police were called to University Hospital around 11 a.m. on a report that she had been beaten by a man she knows. An arrest warrant has been issued for Joanisson DeSouza, 31, of Newark, on charges of aggravated assault, criminal mischief and weapons possession under domestic violence laws.

DoSouza is 5'6", 155 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes with a light complexion.

Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose urges anyone with information on the whereabouts of Joanisson DeSouza to call the department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS(1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org

