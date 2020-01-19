Police: Edgewater Crash Turns Up $13,385 In Fishy Cash

It looked like a routine crash – until Edgewater police found $13,385 in one of the vehicles.

No one was injured in the crash in front of The River Palm Terrace on River Road, police said.

Then things got interesting.

The driver of a 2020 Range Rover – identified as 36-year-old Anthony Slater of Hagerstown, MD – gave Sgt. James Dalton conflicting statements about the Jan. 11 afternoon crash and where he was headed, Detective Sgt. Tim Farrell said.

While speaking with Slater, Dalton “detected the odor of raw marijuana emanating from the passenger compartment of the vehicle,” Farrell said.

A probable cause search turned up a small amount of pot and the cash, “separated by denominations and rubber-banded in bundles,” the sergeant said.

Slater was charged with money laundering and marijuana possession and was released pending a Jan. 29 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The money was seized pending forfeiture proceedings.

