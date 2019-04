A driver escaped injury in a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon in Ridgewood.

Her 4-door Ford Fusion clipped a tree before overturning halfway down the 100 block of North Pleasant Avenue.

A flatbed tow truck righted and removed the wrecked sedan.

Ridgewood police, firefighters and EMS responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

Ridgewood rollover.

