Pedestrian, 55, Struck, Critically Injured At NJ/NY Border

Jerry DeMarco
The victim was struck around 8:30 p.m. on Chestnut Ridge Road in Montvale.
The victim was struck around 8:30 p.m. on Chestnut Ridge Road in Montvale. Photo Credit: Tri-Boro Volunteer Ambulance Corps

A 55-year-old pedestrian was struck and gravely injured Friday night at the Rockland County border in Montvale, authorities said.

The victim was found in cardiac arrest, bleeding from a massive head injury, in the northbound lane of Chestnut Ridge Road a little more than 50 yards from the border, responders said.

She'd been struck by a 2016 Chevy Malibu in the southbound lane shortly before 8:30 p.m., Montvale Police Chief Joseph Sanfilippo said.

Montvale police and Tri-Boro EMTs conducted CPR and rendered aid to the victim, who was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

Her identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin, the chief said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit responded along with the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

A medical chopper was initially summoned but later cancelled in favor of ambulance transport.

