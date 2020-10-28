PD: Overdosing Driver From Bergenfield Crashes Into Route 4 Dealership Lot In Paramus

A 47-year-old Bergenfield driver had to be revived with Narcan after he passed out behind the wheel on Route 4 and his car slammed into two vehicles in a car dealership parking lot, Paramus police said.

Miraculously, no one else was injured when the 2010 Ford Fusion driven by Glenn D. Gross careened off the eastbound highway and barreled across a grass median into the Paramus Honda lot, where it struck a parked Porsche and SUV shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Officers immediately treated the unconscious and unresponsive Gross with Narcan, reviving him, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

Paramus EMS took him to Hackensack Medical Center, the chief said. Paramus firefighters and police also responded.

Police charged Gross with driving under the influence and reckless driving. He'll remain free pending court action once he's released from the hospital, Ehrenberg said.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos.

The sedan and SUV got the worst of it. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.