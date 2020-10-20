PD: DWI Mahwah Driver Caught After Slamming Into New Milford Home, Across Lawns Goes Wild At HQ

A Mahwah electrician was drunk when he slammed his SUV into a New Milford home, then drove across two other lawns before trying to hide beneath the back porch of another residence, said authorities who captured him.

Brian Lowe, 38, became irate at headquarters, kicking things and slamming his head against the holding cell door, following his arrest around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Capt. Robert Jones said.

A Holy Name Medical Center ambulance took him to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for treatment and a psychological evaluation, the captain said.

The Chevy Tahoe driven by Lowenstein first hit a home at the cross of a “T” intersection on Cedar Road at Boulevard, Jones said.

Lowe, whose given name is Lowenstein, then headed south for a block before turning left and over two lawns on Duke Road, he said.

At some point, Lowe was riding on rims as he made his way to nearby Hegi Drive, where he left the vehicle partly in the driveway and partly on the sidewalk, the captain said.

Lowe tried to hide beneath a back porch at the home but was quickly caught, he said.

Police issued 18 summonses. Charges include DWI, leaving the scene of motor vehicle crashes and failing to keep right, among several offenses.

Lowe will have to answer the charges in court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.