Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Franklin Lakes Businessman Charged With Assault In DWI Crash That Injured Ridgewood Woman
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Paterson Shootings Continue: Total Now Two Dead, 16 Wounded Over Week-Plus

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: Passaiccountynj.gov

A 26-year-old male Paterson man survived a drive-by shooting on a city street Monday afternoon as gunfire continued in the Silk City.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound in the leg that wasn't considered life-threatening after the 1:20 p.m. shooting on North Main Street, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

Police were looking for a Dodge Challenger that sped from the scene.

Less than 18 hours earlier, a 34-year-old city man was shot and killed in a home at 15th Avenue and East 24th Street. It was the second gun-related homicide in Paterson in four days.

SEE: Another Shooting Death In Paterson, 15 In All Struck By Gunfire Over Past Week

Including Monday's shooting, at least 14 other victims have been wounded the past eight days, seven of them over the weekend.

City police have also seized five guns in the past few days -- three of them in the hands of juveniles -- while making several arrests.

SEE: Paterson Shooting Spree Continues, 3 Teens Caught With Guns

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.