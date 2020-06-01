Paterson Shootings Continue: Total Now Two Dead, 16 Wounded Over Week-Plus

A 26-year-old male Paterson man survived a drive-by shooting on a city street Monday afternoon as gunfire continued in the Silk City.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound in the leg that wasn't considered life-threatening after the 1:20 p.m. shooting on North Main Street, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

Police were looking for a Dodge Challenger that sped from the scene.

Less than 18 hours earlier, a 34-year-old city man was shot and killed in a home at 15th Avenue and East 24th Street. It was the second gun-related homicide in Paterson in four days.

SEE: Another Shooting Death In Paterson, 15 In All Struck By Gunfire Over Past Week

Including Monday's shooting, at least 14 other victims have been wounded the past eight days, seven of them over the weekend.

City police have also seized five guns in the past few days -- three of them in the hands of juveniles -- while making several arrests.

SEE: Paterson Shooting Spree Continues, 3 Teens Caught With Guns

