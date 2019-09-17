Contact Us
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Paterson Mom, Son Charged With Operating Fortified Drug Mill: 23 Pounds Of Pot, $38,630 Seized

The home was ringed with cameras that allowed the operators to see around the property in all directions. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A mother and son were busted with 23 pounds of pot and $38,630 in drug cash during a raid on a fortified home in Paterson, authorities said.

Police seized all the cash, along with 29 bags, three jars and 1,468 tins of marijuana, 31 THC oil cartridges and 207 pre-rolled blunts, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Arrested were Jeffrey Lopez, 24, and his mother, Mirtha Mejia, 52. Both were charged with various drug counts.

Police also arrested two buyers, the director said.

He identified them as Yorquis Fernandez, 22, and Manuel Aristy, 26.

Detectives were working another case when they discovered the Marion Street operation, which had various video surveillance cameras ( see photo ) among its security measures, Speziale said.

