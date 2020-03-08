Paterson Janitor Charged In Waldwick Rape

A janitor from Paterson was charged with raping a woman in Waldwick over the weekend.

Kenneth Brown, 39, remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail, pending a first appearance Monday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, following his arrest early Saturday.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Waldwick police contacted members of his Special Victims Unit, who learned that Brown had “forcefully engaged in multiple acts of sexual penetration with the female” sometime Friday night.

They arrested Brown a short time later.

