Paterson Girl, 15, Killed In Route 80 Crash In Elmwood Park

Jerry DeMarco
UPDATE: A 15-year-old Paterson girl was killed in a crash on Route 80 in Elmwood Park, authorities said Monday.

Kayla Liriano was a passenger in a 2000 Honda that struck the center divider on the westbound highway near mile marker 60.8 shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday, NJ State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

The vehicle was then struck by a 2018 Acura SUV, he said.

Kayla was pronounced dead at the scene and was extricated from the vehicle.

The seriously injured Honda driver – identified as 33-year-old Elizabeth Jiminian-Cruz, also of Paterson -- was taken to a nearby hospital. The Acura driver sustained minor injuries.

All westbound Route 80 lanes remained closed while the wreckage was cleared and NJ State Police investigated.

The investigation was continuing, Marchan said Monday morning.

ALSO SEE: A 46-year-old Paterson man was killed when his bicycle smacked into the side of a tow truck at a city intersection, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/authorities-paterson-bicyclist-48-killed-in-tow-truck-crash/774138/

