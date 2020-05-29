Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Passaic County Sheriff's Officer Defuses Standoff When Suspect Reaches Into Waistband

Jerry DeMarco
43-45 Carroll Street, Paterson
43-45 Carroll Street, Paterson Photo Credit: Googlemaps / INSET: Courtesy William Schievella

A standoff was avoided after a suspect approached by a Passaic County sheriff’s officer in a notorious Paterson drug neighborhood before dawn reached into his waistband, authorities said.

Tremain Murphy, 37, was standing in a Carroll Street doorway near Governor Street when Officer Angelo Calabro approached him shortly after 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

Murphy reached into his waistband and refused several of the officer’s orders to remove his hands, Berdnik said.

After grabbing Murphy, Calabro patted him down, found him carrying 47 vials of crack and nine heroin folds and arrested him, the sheriff said.

Murphy was released pending further court action.

