Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Paramus Man Dies In PA Skydiving Accident

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Sarah Way
Sarah Way Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 74-year-old New Jersey man died in a Pennsylvania skydiving accident Sunday, officials said.

Ed Harney, of Paramus (Bergen County) was pronounced dead shortly after the incident in Smithfield Township, the Monroe County Coroner's Office said.

The incident occurred sometime around noon on Sarah Way, WFMZ reports.

Sky’s the Limit Skydiving Center is located in East Stroudsburg, near the area where authorities were called to investigate, WFMZ says.

The skydiving facility did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.