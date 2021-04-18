Paramus Man Dies In PA Skydiving Accident

A 74-year-old New Jersey man died in a Pennsylvania skydiving accident Sunday, officials said.

Ed Harney, of Paramus (Bergen County) was pronounced dead shortly after the incident in Smithfield Township, the Monroe County Coroner's Office said.

The incident occurred sometime around noon on Sarah Way, WFMZ reports.

Sky’s the Limit Skydiving Center is located in East Stroudsburg, near the area where authorities were called to investigate, WFMZ says.

The skydiving facility did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

