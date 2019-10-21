Contact Us
Breaking News: Minivan Slams Into Paramus Tree: Driver Hospitalized, Wheelchair-Bound Passenger OK
Palisades Parkway Police Rescue Suicidal Closter OD Victim In Locked Car At Alpine Lookout

Jerry DeMarco
Stateline Lookout at Palisades Interstate Park in Alpine.
Stateline Lookout at Palisades Interstate Park in Alpine. Photo Credit: Melissa Heule

Palisades Interstate Parkway police rescued a suicidal 50-year-old Closter man after he’d overdosed in a moving car at the Stateline Lookout in Alpine.

Officers pulled behind the victim’s locked 2018 Lexus, which backed into their patrol unit, disabling it, as they tried to wake him on Sunday, Lt. Jock Watson Jr. said.

They eventually forced their way into the car, put it in park and got him out of the driver’s seat, Watson said.

His vital signs improved after they administered Narcan, but he remained unconscious, the lieutenant said.

Closter Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Corps and Hackensack University Medical Center paramedics continued treating the victim before he was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, he said.

