Out-Of-Control Wayne Ambulance Hits Several Vehicles, Takes Out Corner Of Route 23 Building

UPDATE: An out-of-control Wayne ambulance struck several parked vehicles and seriously damaged a Route 23 car rental company's building Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Some minor injuries were reported in the crash, which took out a corner of the CC Rental building.

The Wayne Memorial First Aid Squad driver lost control of the ambulance responding to a 3:30 p.m. call, township police Lt. Robert Simpson said.

"The ambulance struck the median and careened into the parking lot of C.C. Rental," where it "crashed into several parked cars, pushing 3 vehicles into the building, causing major structural damage," Simpson said.

"Another parked vehicle was damaged by flying debris from the building," the lieutenant said.

With the exception of the ambulance, all other cars involved were unoccupied, he said, adding that no one inside C.C. Rental was injured.

The crash temporarily closed a stretch of the southbound highway just before the Newark-Pompton Turnpike exit.

A tow truck removed the ambulance, while building officials inspected the building to determine if it was safe.

Wayne police, fire rescue and first aid squad members responded.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Wayne Police Traffic Bureau: (973) 633-3520 .

Michael Jannicelli took the photos and contributed to this report.

