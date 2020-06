A resident was killed in a Paterson house fire Tuesday afternoon, responders said.

The two-alarm fire broke out in the basement and quickly spread to the first floor of the three-story, wood-frame home on 17th Avenue at East 30th Street shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Firefighters had it knocked down within an hour.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office was notified.

