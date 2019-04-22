Contact Us
OFFICIAL: Garfield Woman, 58, Jumped To Death From IKEA Parking Garage In Paramus
Police & Fire

OFFICIAL: Garfield Woman, 58, Jumped To Death From IKEA Parking Garage In Paramus

Police found the woman's car on top of the parking garage at the IKEA in Paramus. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

UPDATE: A 58-year-old Garfield woman whose body was found at the bottom of the IKEA parking garage in Paramus before dawn Monday jumped to her death, police said.

A parking lot sweeper service employee found her body on the Route 17 side of the building at the foot of the parking garage just after 4:30 a.m., Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

Police found her car on the top level of the parking deck.

Investigators determined that she'd driven to the top of the Ikea parking garage sometime after 7 p.m. Sunday, Ehrenberg said.

"At some point, she locked the car that she had arrived in and jumped from the top floor of the garage," he said.

"The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and at this time it is believed that no other persons were involved," the chief said.

His detectives were joined by investigators from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

