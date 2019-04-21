Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Off-Duty Corrections Officer In Newark Involved In Shooting

Paul Milo
An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Newark.
An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Newark. Photo Credit: Paul Milo

An off-duty law enforcement officer shot and wounded a person early Sunday morning in Newark, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.

The officer, who works for the Department of Corrections, was not hurt, RLS Media reported. The shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Leslie Street.

Information on the condition of the person shot or the circumstances of the shooting was not immediately known.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available later today.

