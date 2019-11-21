Contact Us
Oakland Man Had 1,800 Child Pornography Files, Authorities Say

Paul Milo
John D. Vieldhouse
John D. Vieldhouse Photo Credit: Bergen County Prosecutor's Office

A 53-year-old Oakland man was arrested Thursday on a child pornography charge after several hundred sexually explicit images of preteen and other minor children were found in his home, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said.

John D. Vieldhouse was arrested in Paramus following an investigation by the prosecutor's Cyber Crimes Unit and the execution of a search warrant at his Oakland residence, where authorities said they found 1,800 digital files.

He was being held at the Bergen County jail on a charge of possessing more than 1,000 images of child pornography.

