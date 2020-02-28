NYC Boy, 15, With Stolen Long Island Muscle Car Admits Fair Lawn Business Break-Ins

A 15-year-old New York City boy went on a burglary spree in Fair Lawn -- stealing cash, cigarettes and lottery scratch offs – using a muscle car reported stolen from Long Island, authorities said.

The Feb. 21 spree included $100 taken from the register of Best Cleaners on Morlot Avenue after the glass front door was smashed, as well as a failed attempt at entering New Breed Paintball on Fair Lawn Avenue the same way, Sgt. Brian Metzler said Friday.

The teen was captured on surveillance video breaking the glass on the front door of the BP Gas Station, also on Fair Lawn Avenue, around 3:30 a.m., Metzler said.

He took cigarettes, scratch-off lottery tickets, state vehicle inspection stickers and an undetermined amount of cash before fleeing in a light-colored vehicle, the sergeant said.

Detective Paul Donohue and Detective Lt. Tim O’Shaughnessy identified the ride as a Dodge Challenger Hellcat that had been reported stolen out of Nassau County, bearing a license plate that also was stolen on the island.

Donohue and O’Shaughnessy went to Nassau County to interview the boy, who Metzler said had been taken into custody there in connection with a separate incident.

He confessed to the three Fair Lawn incidents, the sergeant said.

The lottery tickets and inspection stickers were recovered, along with bolt cutters that Metzler said was used to break the glass.

The detectives prepared delinquency complaints, to be heard in the Family Part of Superior Court in Hackensack, charging the boy with two counts each of burglary, theft and criminal mischief and one count each of attempted burglary and possession of burglary tools.

******

UPDATE: Fair Lawn police were investigating a Wyckoff driver’s report that she was pulled over by two men posing as police officers.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/fairlawn/police-fire/driver-18-says-police-impostors-stopped-her-off-rt-208-fair-lawn-detectives-investigate/784159/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.