Nursing Aide, 53, Charged With Sexually Abusing Disabled Teen Patient At Rochelle Park Facility

Jerry DeMarco
Rodney Mills
Rodney Mills Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy ROCHELLE PARK PD

A nursing assistant sexually abused a disabled 18-year-old patient at a Rochelle Park medical facility, said police who arrested him.

Rodney Mills, 53, of Irvington was arrested after an investigation by Rochelle Park police, assisted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit, Detective Sgt. James DePreta said Tuesday.

Mills, a certified nursing assistant who’d been working at the facility a little over a year, is charged with aggravated criminal sexual contact and neglect in caring for the disabled male patient, DePreta said.

He remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

