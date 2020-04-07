Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Norwood Boy, 8, Injured When Bicycle Rams Pickup Truck

Jerry DeMarco
Norwood Place and High Street in Norwood
Norwood Place and High Street in Norwood Photo Credit: Googlemaps

An 8-year-old Norwood boy was banged up Tuesday afternoon when he crashed his bicycle into a pickup truck, authorities said.

The boy went through stop sign and broadsided the truck at Norwood Place and High Street around 3 p.m., Police Chief Jeff Krapels said.

“He took one hell of a shot,” Krapels said.

The youngster had assorted scratches, bumps and bruises but didn’t lose consciousness, the chief said.

He was taken to Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood with his mother to be evaluated, he said.

