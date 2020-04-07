Norwood Boy, 8, Injured When Bicycle Rams Pickup Truck

An 8-year-old Norwood boy was banged up Tuesday afternoon when he crashed his bicycle into a pickup truck, authorities said.

The boy went through stop sign and broadsided the truck at Norwood Place and High Street around 3 p.m., Police Chief Jeff Krapels said.

“He took one hell of a shot,” Krapels said.

The youngster had assorted scratches, bumps and bruises but didn’t lose consciousness, the chief said.

He was taken to Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood with his mother to be evaluated, he said.

