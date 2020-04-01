Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
NO JOKE: Maywood Resident Shows Up At Police HQ In Handcuffs

Jerry DeMarco
Maywood police
Maywood police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Maywood PD

Here's one you don't see every day: A Maywood man showed up at police headquarters in handcuffs on his own.

The 47-year-old resident found the antique set in his house Tuesday night, Capt. Terence Kenny said.

He put the bracelets on, locked them, then broke the key as he tried to free himself, Kenney said."We were satisfied with his explanation," the captain said.

Police picked the lock and sent the man on his way with the jimmied cuffs.

