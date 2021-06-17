Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
NJ Motorcyclist Struck By Truck, Killed During Police Pursuit, AG Says

Jon Craig
Odean Cummings
Odean Cummings Photo Credit: Facebook/ Odean Cummings

A fatal motorcycle crash during a Central Jersey police pursuit is under investigation by the state Attorney General's Office.

The motorcycle rider, identified as Odean Cummings of Woodbridge, was struck by a truck after Woodbridge police tried to make a traffic stop, authorities said.

The motorcyclist  was pronounced dead at the scene of the Route 1 crash, according to state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal.

All northbound lanes were closed from South Inman Avenue to The scene of a fatal crash on Route 1 at Randolph Avenue in Woodbridge. (Photo courtesy of All County News)

Facebook/ All County News

Cummings, a native of Kingston, Jamaica, attended Colonia High School in Woodbridge. 

All northbound lanes of Route 1 were closed from South Inman Avenue to Randolph Avenue for several hours during the investigation.

Odean Cummings of Woodbridge was a member of the HighRollaz Motorcycle Club

Facebook/ Odean Cummings

Cummings was a member of the HighRollaz Motorcycle Club and was driving a Suzuzi during the 10 a.m. crash.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

