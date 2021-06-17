NJ Motorcyclist Struck By Truck, Killed During Police Pursuit, AG Says

A fatal motorcycle crash during a Central Jersey police pursuit is under investigation by the state Attorney General's Office.
The motorcycle rider, identified as Odean Cummings of Woodbridge, was struck by a truck after Woodbridge police tried to make a traffic stop, authorities said.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the Route 1 crash, according to state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal.
Cummings, a native of Kingston, Jamaica, attended Colonia High School in Woodbridge.
All northbound lanes of Route 1 were closed from South Inman Avenue to Randolph Avenue for several hours during the investigation.
Cummings was a member of the HighRollaz Motorcycle Club and was driving a Suzuzi during the 10 a.m. crash.
