NJ Motorcyclist Struck By Truck, Killed During Police Pursuit, AG Says

A fatal motorcycle crash during a Central Jersey police pursuit is under investigation by the state Attorney General's Office.

The motorcycle rider, identified as Odean Cummings of Woodbridge, was struck by a truck after Woodbridge police tried to make a traffic stop, authorities said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the Route 1 crash, according to state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal.

All northbound lanes were closed from South Inman Avenue to Randolph Avenue

Cummings, a native of Kingston, Jamaica, attended Colonia High School in Woodbridge.

All northbound lanes of Route 1 were closed from South Inman Avenue to Randolph Avenue for several hours during the investigation.

Odean Cummings of Woodbridge was a member of the HighRollaz Motorcycle Club Facebook/ Odean Cummings

Cummings was a member of the HighRollaz Motorcycle Club and was driving a Suzuzi during the 10 a.m. crash.

