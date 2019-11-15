Contact Us
New Milford PD: Teaneck Bar Brawler Keeps Fighting With Police After Being Pepper-Sprayed

Jerry DeMarco
Kenneth Dais Jr.
Kenneth Dais Jr. Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy NEW MILFORD PD

A Teaneck man continued to fight with New Milford police who’d pepper-sprayed him, then threatened to kill them, after they broke up a fight between him and another man at a local bar, authorities said.

Sgt. George Herrero and Officers Adam Conboy, Pierre Hanikeh and Sam Doran separated the two after being called to the Barrel and Brew Bar on River Road at 1:43 a.m. Thursday, Detective Lt. Kevin Van Saders said.

One of the combatants, 39-year-old Kenneth Dais Jr., at first gave them a fake name, then refused to produce any identification, Van Saders said.

Dais “appeared intoxicated and began challenging the officers to fight him while screaming profanities at them,” the lieutenant said.

“ As officers attempted to take Dais into custody, he began to take a fighting stance against them,” Van Saders said.

The officer tried to handcuff Dais after pepper-spraying him, “but he continued to resist,” the lieutenant said.

They eventually subdued Dais, who threatened to kill them while he was being put in the back of a patrol car, he said.

Police charged Dais was resisting arrest, hindering apprehension, making terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and marijuana possession.

He was first sent to be treated at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck before being lodged in the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Friday awaiting a detention hearing.

