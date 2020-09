New Milford firefighters doused a smoky house blaze Saturday.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

The fire broke out in the rear of the Plympton Street home shortly after 4 p.m.

The fire on Plympton Street in New Milford broke out shortly after 4 p.m. Aiden Flannery for DAILY VOICE

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

There was no immediate word on the possible cause of the Plympton Street fire in New Milford. Aiden Flannery for DAILY VOICE

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.