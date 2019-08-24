Man Struck By Freight Train In Teaneck

A man struck by a freight train in Teaneck Saturday afternoon was initially conscious although severely hemorrhaging and in need of an amputation, responders said.

CPR was underway in the ambulance as it headed to Hackensack University Medical Center with a police escort following the incident at Amsterdam and Palisade avenues shortly before 4 p.m.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the incident was considered accidental or deliberate.

CSX police were investigating.

