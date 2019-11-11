Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh


Mall At Short Hills Evacuated Due To Water Main Break

Paul Milo
The Mall at Short Hills was evacuated Monday due to a water main break
The Mall at Short Hills was evacuated Monday due to a water main break Photo Credit: The Mall at Short Hills

The Mall at Short Hills was evacuated Monday afternoon due to a water main break underneath the sprawling shopping complex, the business said in a statement.

The mall also said it was "assessing" the situation and may reopen later today.

Messages for mall management were not immediately returned. A spokesperson for the Millburn police department was not immediately available.

A staffer at the mall said a manager was speaking to the fire marshal regarding the situation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

