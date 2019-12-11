Local Resident, 26, ID'd In Arson Fire That Destroyed Franklin Lakes Church

UPDATE: A 26-year-old local resident was charged Wednesday in the overnight arson fire that destroyed a Franklin Lakes church, Daily Voice has learned.

James Mayers was quickly arrested by police after the fire broke out at the Church of the Most Blessed Sacrament just after 1:30 a.m., authorities said.

Members of the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Arson Investigations Unit immediately responded and took him into custody, they said.

Firefighters had the main body of the three-alarm blaze knocked down shortly before 4 a.m. and continued to hit hot spots as the sun rose and investigators searched through the rubble.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

The church school was closed.

"Damage to the church is complete," township Police Capt. John Bakelaar said. "The fire was extensive."

Responders said they discovered that someone had spray-painted graffiti on the 1½ -story structure on Franklin Lake Road near High Mountain Road.

Damage to the Church of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Franklin Lakes was complete, authorities said. DAILY VOICE photo

