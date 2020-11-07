Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Jack-Knifed Tractor-Trailer Jumps Median On Route 80

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
The driver was hospitalized with injuries that weren't considered serious after the crash on Route 80 in Paterson. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A tractor-tractor jackknifed and jumped the median on Route 80 in Paterson overnight Saturday.

The mishap left the trailer on on side of the highway and part of the rig on the other part near westbound Exit 58 around midnight.

Two lanes were temporarily closed on the eastbound side and one on the westbound.

An ambulance took the driver to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Firefighters summoned a hazardous materials unit to tend to a fuel spill.

