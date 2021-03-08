'HORRENDOUS': South Jersey Mom Jailed After Beating Bloodied Child Unconscious, Reports Say

A 21-year-old South Jersey woman is being held in connection with beating her 4-year-old daughter unconscious, according to news reports.

Calling the allegations “horrendous,” a Superior Court judge ordered that the mother of a girl on a ventilator with severe brain injuries remain jailed until an April 8 hearing on charges that she assaulted the toddler, according to NJ Advance Media.

Ellie Muniz @instagram Instagram@_.elliexo._

Elinette S. Muniz, 21, of Millville in Cumberland County, and her boyfriend brought the unconscious child to Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill on Feb. 24, where doctors found multiple, severe injuries, including bleeding on the brain and damage to her chest, NJ.com reported.

Elinette S. Muniz Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office

Muniz has been charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

The child -- suffering bruises to her body and cuts to the mouth and nose -- was on a ventilator in critical condition at A.I. duPont Hospital for Children in Delaware, according to NJ.com

Photo of the Muniz girl Family photo

She had not regained consciousness, according to Cumberland County Assistant Prosecutor Angelica Carrasco.

The child’s biological father, who was not involved, is making medical care decisions, the prosecutor said at a detention hearing on Monday. Muniz told doctors that her daughter fell off a bunk bed, but the injuries don’t match that story, investigators said.

Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office

She lives close to a hospital in Vineland, Cumberland County, but chose to bring the girl to a hospital in Gloucester County to prevent her family from being contacted, Carrasco said, according to NJ.com.

To read more about the case and story, click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.