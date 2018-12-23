Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Palisades Park PD: Repeat Offender Couple Tried Selling Stolen Steak On Craigslist
DV Pilot Police & Fire

HEROES: Northvale EMS Workers Revive 84-Year-Old Heart Attack Victim

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Members of Ambulance 226.
Members of Ambulance 226. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Northvale Volunteer Ambulance Corps

An 84-year-old heart attack victim was revived by Northvale Volunteer Ambulance workers as they rushed him to the hospital.

The victim fell to the ground at Paris Avenue and Franklin Street around 6 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.

Northvale police, firefighters and members of the Volunteer Ambulance Corps quickly arrived.

Members of Ambulance 226 shocked the victim with a defibrillator on the way to Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood and got his pulse and breathing going again.

A hospital ambulance met them there and took the man – conscious and alert – to Hackensack University Medical Center.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.