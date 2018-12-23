HEROES: Northvale EMS Workers Revive 84-Year-Old Heart Attack Victim

An 84-year-old heart attack victim was revived by Northvale Volunteer Ambulance workers as they rushed him to the hospital.

The victim fell to the ground at Paris Avenue and Franklin Street around 6 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.

Northvale police, firefighters and members of the Volunteer Ambulance Corps quickly arrived.

Members of Ambulance 226 shocked the victim with a defibrillator on the way to Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood and got his pulse and breathing going again.

A hospital ambulance met them there and took the man – conscious and alert – to Hackensack University Medical Center.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.