Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice

HERO: Hasbrouck Heights Police Sergeant Finds Missing Diabetic Woman In Englewood

Jerry DeMarco
Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
Englewood Hospital and Medical Center Photo Credit: Skip Pearlman

A Hasbrouck Heights woman who’d gone missing was slipping into a diabetic coma when a borough police sergeant played a hunch and found her in Englewood the next day.

The 49-year-old woman’s husband reported her missing shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

She told him she was going to her doctor’s office in Paramus when he'd spoken to her earlier that day, Detective Lt. Michael Colaneri said.

That was the last he’d heard from her, he said.

After a call found the doctor’s office closed, police entered her as a missing person in the National Crime Information Center’s missing persons file, Colaneri said.

They also called all local hospitals and went to Englewood after pinging her phone there, he said.

Detective Sgt Jeff Werner headed back to Englewood on Wednesday. A cellphone ping in the same area as the day before came back negative, though.

Werner then decided to check around Englewood Hospital and Medical Center to see if her vehicle might be there, the lieutenant said.

The sergeant “located the victim's vehicle with her inside,” Colaneri said. “She needed immediate attention.”

A nurse and security officer responded and the woman was brought to the emergency room, he said.

Her husband was contacted and her name was removed from the missing persons database, Colaneri said.

