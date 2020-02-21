Contact Us
Haworth Traffic Stop Produces Third Recent Arrest In Different Town For Bergenfield Man

Henry H. Hernandez
Henry H. Hernandez Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy HAWORTH PD

A 19-year-old Bergenfield man was busted for the third time in the past nine months after Haworth police said they found bags of pot in his pocket and a knife in his waistband during a traffic stop.

Henry H. Hernandez, 19, gave Officer Andrew Soltes and Sgt. Gialuca Ragone a false name after the Thursday night traffic stop on Schraalenburgh Road, Detective Sergeant Justin Fox said.

Hernandez is still awaiting the outcome of charges of harassment, assault, trespassing from last May in Dumont of criminal restraint last December in New Milford, records show.

Both times he was sent to the Bergen County Jail before being released by a judge hours later under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law.

Three other people with Hernandez Thursday night were released, Fox said. The driver received a traffic summons, the sergeant said.

Hernandez was returned to the Bergen County Jail to await another detention hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of illegal drug and weapons possession and hindering apprehension.

