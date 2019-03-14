Contact Us
Haworth PD: Out-Of-State Travelers Had Liquid THC, Nearly 100 Xanax

Jerry DeMarco
INSET: Alexi Emmanuel Negron (left), Emmanuel Ramirez-Colon
INSET: Alexi Emmanuel Negron (left), Emmanuel Ramirez-Colon Photo Credit: COURTESY: Haworth PD

A Haworth police officer who stopped an out-of-state driver for not using a turn signal found him and a passenger carrying liquid THC, as well as nearly 100 Xanax, authorities said.

Officer Andrew Soltes smelled pot after stopping 25-year-old Alexi Emmanuel Negron at Massachusetts Avenue and Seneca Trace, Detective Sergeant Justin Fox said.

He found Negron carrying liquid THC cartridges and drug paraphernalia, the sergeant said.

Both also had various vapes and pipes for ingesting the drugs, he said.

His passenger, Emmanuel Ramirez-Colon, 28, of Middletown, NY, also had the cartridges, as well as 93 Xanax bars and “individual plastic baggies commonly used to distribute drugs,” he said.

Both were arrested on drug charges and later released pending court action.

