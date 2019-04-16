Hackensack Transient Charged With Sexually Assaulting 3 Norwood Women, Girl Under 13

A Hackensack transient sexually assaulted a trio of women in Norwood – as well as an underage girl -- before being arrested, authorities said Tuesday.

Lavert Conway, 25, fondled three victims, who knew him, against their will, authorities said.

They went to local police, who notified Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo’s Special Victims Unit.

Conway, who is unemployed, was then taken into custody by members of the unit and Norwood police.

In addition to being accused of having sexual contact with the three alleged victims, all adults, Conway was also charged with sexually assaulting a girl under 13, Bergen County Jail records show.

Conway remained held Tuesday in the county lockup following a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

A detention hearing was scheduled for Wednesday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.