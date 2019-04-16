Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Ridgewood Police Officer Charged With Trying To Arrange Sex With What He Thought Was Girl, 15
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Hackensack Transient Charged With Sexually Assaulting 3 Norwood Women, Girl Under 13

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Lavert Conway
Lavert Conway Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Hackensack transient sexually assaulted a trio of women in Norwood – as well as an underage girl -- before being arrested, authorities said Tuesday.

Lavert Conway, 25, fondled three victims, who knew him, against their will, authorities said.

They went to local police, who notified Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo’s Special Victims Unit.

Conway, who is unemployed, was then taken into custody by members of the unit and Norwood police.

In addition to being accused of having sexual contact with the three alleged victims, all adults, Conway was also charged with sexually assaulting a girl under 13, Bergen County Jail records show.

Conway remained held Tuesday in the county lockup following a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

A detention hearing was scheduled for Wednesday.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.