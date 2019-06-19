Hackensack Customer Records Her Uber Eats Driver Masturbating Outside, Arrest Made

A Hackensack woman who'd just received food from an Uber Eats driver found him masturbating outside her house -- and took a cellphone video for police who tracked him down.

The 23-year-old woman thought it was odd that the afternoon delivery bag was unstapled, Capt. Darrin DeWitt said, so she approached the 2016 black Ford Explorer parked out front.

That's when "she observed him masturbating in the front seat," he said.

City Detectives Robert Ghirardi and Michael Keonig investigated and identified the driver as Vinicius Porto, 23, of Newark, the captain said.

They arrested Porto, charged him with lewdness and released him pending a court appearance.

******

******

