Gunman In Paterson Stolen Van Chase Wounded After Firing At Police, Responders Say

A suspect was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police in Paterson, authorities said.

Officers who were on West Broadway around 8 p.m. Saturday apparently tried to stop a van that had been reported stolen, but responders said the driver kept going.

A gunman in the van opened fire on police near Presidential Boulevard before an officer shot a suspect in the leg on Straight Street -- outside the Golden Mango market and Family Dollar Store -- near Van Houten Street, they said.

The suspect was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center with injuries that responders said weren't considered life-threatening.

No officers were injured, they said.

Shortly before 10 a.m., Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Peter Foy issued a brief release:

"The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office Shooting Response Team has been activated for a reported police-involved shooting that occurred about 10 p.m. on July 20 in the area of Presidential Boulevard and West Broadway in Paterson. The scene has been secured and the investigation is active and ongoing. We have no further comment at this time and more information will be released when it becomes available."

