Breaking News: Construction Worker Collapses On 4th-Floor Scaffold Outside HUMC
Gas-Fed Paterson Blaze Destroys Several Buildings, Displaces 51 Residents

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
There was no immediate word on a possible cause of the five-alarm fire on Summer Street, which broke out around 1:30 a.m. destroyed three buildings and damaged another.
Photo Credit: Thin Red Line Photography

Thirteen families -- 51 people in all -- were burned out of their homes in a gas-fed overnight Paterson blaze that injured six firefighters.

Rain poured down as firefighters continued to douse pockets of flame well past dawn Tuesday in the three destroyed homes and damaged another on Summer Street.

The Red Cross said its disaster team provided temporary lodging, food and clothing as needed.

There was no immediate word on a possible cause of the five-alarm fire, which broke out around 1:30 a.m. and quickly spread.

The Passaic County prosecutor's arson unit responded to investigate, given the seriousness of the blaze.

Firefighters battled the Summer Street blaze in Paterson through the night.

Six firefighters were injured in the Paterson blaze, authorities said.

ALL PHOTOS: Thin Red Line Photography

