Freed Driver Who Nearly Ran Down Police At Holland Tunnel Caught With Stolen Car In Edgewater

A driver who was released after nearly running down several police officers at the Holland Tunnel was arrested in a stolen car in Edgewater, authorities said.

Delano Andrew Hutchinson, 23, of Sayreville was taken into custody along with Shemar Malik Rogers, 21, of Corona, Queens after Officer Michael Colon found them stopped in the middle of Undercliff Avenue around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Detective Sgt. Tim Farrell said.

Colon ran the Florida license plate on the 2019 Toyota Camry, Farrell said, and discovered it had been reported stolen from a Hertz Car Rental on Norm Avenue in the Westchester hamlet of Bedford Hills.

Both Hutchinson and Rogers gave the officer false information, the sergeant added.

Fingerprinting at headquarters determined their true identities, he said.

Police also learned that Hutchinson was wanted on two warrants out of East Orange.

Last month, Hutchinson put Port Authority police and civilians in danger when he sped through the Holland Tunnel from Manhattan to Jersey City and back again, nearly mowing down several officers who had to break the front windows to get at him, authorities said.

At different points during the pursuit, he moved the Mercedes Benz forward and in reverse, trying to maneuver his way past other vehicles in traffic – and hitting at least two of them -- before he was finally captured, video shows.

Hutchinson was charged at the time with aggravated assault, assaulting police, obstruction, fleeing, eluding, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment, among other offenses that included false impersonation and driving without a valid license. A judge later ordered him freed pending further court action.

Edgewater police this time charged both Hutcinson and Rogers with receiving stolen property and hindering apprehension.

A judge ordered Rogers released less than 24 hours later.

Hutchinson, meanwhile, remained held on the warrants Friday in the Bergen County Jail, records show.

