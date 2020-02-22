Four-Story Building Collapses In East Orange, Drawing Mass Response

A vacant, boarded-up building in East Orange collapsed Saturday, drawing a mass response.

The middle of the four-story building near the corner of Williams Street and Arlington Avenue gave way shortly after 5 p.m., responders said.

A person was initially believed trapped, but that couldn't immediately be confirmed.

Among the responders were members of the Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI) team, which includes Hackensack, Paterson, North Hudson Regional Rescue, Bayonne, Elizabeth, Hoboken, Jersey City, Newark, Paterson, and Morristown, as well as NJ Transit and Port Authority police.

At the scene. Larry Biehler

