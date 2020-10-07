Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: AG: Essex Detective Illegally Attached Hidden GPS To Suspect's Vehicle
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Four From Philly Charged With Beating, Tasing, Robbing Edgewater Pair At Gunpoint

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Derrick Felder, Tarik Driver, Stephen Driver Aburbarka Ham
Derrick Felder, Tarik Driver, Stephen Driver Aburbarka Ham Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Authorities captured four Philadelphia men who they said beat and tased two victims during a gunpoint robbery in Edgewater late last year.

The victims were attacked when they arrived at the Riello Apartments on Gorge Road before dawn on Dec. 8, 2019 by a quartet who held them at gunpoint while beating them, tasing them with a cattle prod and robbing them, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Friday.

Detectives from Musella’s office and the Edgewater Police Department identified four suspects who were all arrested Wednesday at their homes with help from the FBI and Philadelphia Police Department, the prosecutor said.

Charged with kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, conspiracy and various weapons offenses are Derrick Felder, 39; Tarik Driver, 44; and Stephen Driver and Aburbarka Ham, both 42.

All four remained held in Philadelphia pending extradition proceedings, Musella said.

He thanked Edgewater and Philadelphia police and the FBI.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.