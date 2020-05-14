Feds: Paterson Man Got Girl, 11, To Share Nude Photos, Posted Child Sex-Assault Video

A Paterson man who posted a graphic video of a child being sexually assaulted convinced an 11-year-old girl to send him naked photos, said federal Homeland Security agents who arrested him.

Jose Minaya, 24, was scheduled for a first federal court appearance via teleconference Thursday afternoon on charges of producing and distributing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Minaya “used a web-based application to engage an 11-year-old child in a sexually explicit conversation online [and] ultimately instructed the child to take sexually explicit photographs and send them to him,” Carpenito said.

“The child complied,” he said.

Minaya also “used another web-based application to upload an unrelated video depicting the graphic sexual assault of a child to the Internet, where it was publicly available,” the U.S. attorney said.

Carpenito credited special agents with the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations unit in Newark with the investigation leading to the charges.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn Barnes of his Organized Crime/Drug Enforcement Task Force Unit in Newark is handling the prosecution, Carpenito said.

