FBI: Tattoos ID Jersey Shore Man Who Recorded Himself Sexually Assaulting Child

It wasn't difficult for FBI agents to identify a Monmouth County man who recorded himself sexually assaulting a child, authorities said.

Agents arrested Christian Importuna, 24, Thursday morning at his Englishtown home after he tried to trade the videos with an online undercover agent, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Craig Carpenito said.

Importuna “produced at least two videos that showed him sexually assaulting a child,” then tried to trade them with the agent on Tuesday, Carpenito said.

One of the videos shows a girl who appears less than 8 years old giving him oral sex, a complaint on file in U.S. District Court says.

In the other, he is rubbing the crotch of a sleeping child who may be the same girl, it says.

FBI investigators “linked the videos to Importuna through business records indicating that they were sent from his Englishtown residence,” Carpenito said.

“The investigation further linked Importuna to the production of the images through physical identifiers that were visible in the videos,” he said.

Importuna was scheduled for a teleconferenced first appearance Thursday afternoon with a federal magistrate judge on single counts each of producing and distributing child pornography.

Carpenito credited the FBI Newark Field Office's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force with the investigation leading to the arrest.

He also thanked the New Jersey Regional Computer Forensics Lab, Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office and Englishtown police for their assistance.

Handling the case for the government is Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn Barnes of Carpenito’s Organized Crime/Drug Enforcement Task Force Unit in Newark.

