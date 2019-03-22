Ex-Hackensack HS Football Star Busted On Warrants During Drug Raid

A former Hackensack High School football star who was acquitted several years ago of beating a man into critical condition outside a Passaic nightclub was arrested by city police during a drug raid at an ex-con’s house.

Ausar Walcott, 29, of Lodi wasn’t charged with any drug-related offenses during the arrest of Kisaac Martin at Martin’s Broadway home before dawn Friday, Capt. Peter Busciglio said.

However, Busciglio said Walcott – who’d stayed there overnight -- had two outstanding warrants, one of them out of Wyckoff and the other from the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, so he was taken into custody, too.

Martin, meanwhile, was charged with selling cocaine and marijuana near a school and a park, the captain said.

Martin, 32, has an extensive criminal history and has twice served state prison sentences.

Many of his arrests have been for selling drugs – although he was charged in December 2007 with disarming a Paramus police officer and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, according to Bergen County jail records.

Born in Paterson, Walcott moved to Hackensack while in middle school. His play at Hackensack High School got him a scholarship to the University of Virginia.

Walcott had a brief NFL career with the Cleveland Browns before a 2013 arrest following a 3 a.m. fight outside outside the Palace Gentlemen’s Club in Passaic in June 2013 got him cut.

The 24-year-old victim was hospitalized with a broken jaw and bleeding on the brain, authorities said at the time. The New York City man eventually recovered from his injuries.

Walcott testified that he threw a single punch while defending himself against a group of men who surrounded him and a friend and attacked them.

City police joined former coaches and classmates writing letters in his favor.

Jurors found Walcott not guilty of aggravated assault. He was later signed and then released by the New York Giants.

Walcott faced similar circumstances with the University of Virginia in early 2011, when he and two teammates got into an argument with a group of people outside an off-campus party near James Madison University around 1:30 in the morning.

Bottles, cups and epithets were reportedly thrown at the Cavaliers trio, who responded by crashing the party and igniting a brawl.

Two people ended up requiring hospitalization. Walcott quickly turned himself in – the same as he did in the Passaic fight.

Four months after the Virginia incident, charges were dropped and Walcott was reinstated.

