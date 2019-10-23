East Orange Police Officer Facing More Child Sex Assault Charges

An East Orange police sergeant arrested earlier this month on charges involving the sex assault of minors 20 years ago now faces additional charges, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said.

Edward Giles, 59, is accused of committing at least some of the crimes at his Roselle home.

He was initially charged with multiple offenses involving two boys who were aged 11 and 12 when the activity allegedly began in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The boys were players with East Orange's Police Athletic League football program, which Giles was coaching at the time.

He now faces seven more charges in addition to the charges for which he was arrested after a seven-month investigation, authorities said.

Those charges include four second-degree charges of photographing or videotaping a child in a prohibited sexual act and three third-degree counts of photographing or videotaping a nude child without their knowledge. The recordings were made at various times from April 2018 into October 2019, when the victims were between the ages of 13 and 15 years old, according to authorities.

The prosecutor's office is still investigating. Anyone with information about Giles can contact Sgt. Sofia Santos at 908-577-4256 or Detective Ryan Kirsh at 908-347-1420. The Union County Crime Stoppers are also offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information. Tips can be given anonymously by phone at 908-654-8477 or online at www.uctip.org .

